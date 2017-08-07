FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's SoftBank says Q1 profit jumps 50.1 pct after inclusion of Vision Fund
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
August 7, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 5 days ago

Japan's SoftBank says Q1 profit jumps 50.1 pct after inclusion of Vision Fund

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp on Monday reported a 50.1 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, after the inclusion of Vision Fund, the world's largest private equity fund, as a new reportable segment.

The internet and telecoms giant said profit for the quarter through June increased to 479.2 billion yen ($4.33 billion).

SoftBank has not released a forecast for the current business year ending March, saying there are too many uncertain factors.

Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate puts full-year profit at 1.16 trillion yen, based on the estimates of 20 analysts. ($1 = 110.7100 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

