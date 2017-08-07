Japan's SoftBank says Q1 profit jumps 50.1 pct after inclusion of Vision Fund

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp on Monday reported a 50.1 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, after the inclusion of Vision Fund, the world’s largest private equity fund, as a new reportable segment.

The internet and telecoms giant said profit for the quarter through June increased to 479.2 billion yen ($4.33 billion).

SoftBank has not released a forecast for the current business year ending March, saying there are too many uncertain factors.

Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate puts full-year profit at 1.16 trillion yen, based on the estimates of 20 analysts. ($1 = 110.7100 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)