Softbank proposes to offer free power to solar alliance countries

(Reuters) - Japan’s Softbank Group Corp has proposed to offer free electricity, after 25 years, to International Solar Alliance member-countries that sign power purchase agreements, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said at a renewable energy conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

SoftBank said in 2015 that it would foray into India’s solar energy market, and invest up to $20 billion along with Foxconn Technology and Bharti Enterprises, aiming a capacity of up to 20 gigawatts.