October 3, 2018 / 7:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Softbank proposes to offer free power to solar alliance countries

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan’s Softbank Group Corp has proposed to offer free electricity, after 25 years, to International Solar Alliance member-countries that sign power purchase agreements, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said at a renewable energy conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

SoftBank said in 2015 that it would foray into India’s solar energy market, and invest up to $20 billion along with Foxconn Technology and Bharti Enterprises, aiming a capacity of up to 20 gigawatts.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi, Writing by Sharnya G, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

