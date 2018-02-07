FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 7, 2018 / 8:14 PM / in 7 hours

Swiss Re in ‍discussions with Softbank on potential minority stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swiss Re is in preliminary discussions with Japan’s SoftBank Group on a potential minority investment in the Swiss reinsurer, the Zurich-based group said on Wednesday.

“Swiss Re informs that it is engaged in preliminary discussions with SoftBank Group Corp. regarding a potential minority investment in Swiss Re,” the world’s second largest reinsurer said in a statement.

“Discussions are at a very early stage. There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms, timing, or form of any transaction.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.