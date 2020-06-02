Softbank leads funding round in Brazilian data company Cortex

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Japan’s Softbank Group Corp led a 120 million real ($22 million) funding round in Brazilian data science company Cortex. Other investors in the round were Redpoint e Endeavor Catalyst, according to a statement released on Monday evening.

Cortex has among clients large companies such as Unilever PLC , Fiat Chrysler, L’Oreal, Roche, Carrefour, Visa and Claro.

Marcelo Claure, head of Softbank International, said data science companies are fundamental to innovation in Latin America.