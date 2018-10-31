SoftBank hires Time Warner executive as global communications head

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp has hired a Time Warner executive and former lawyer in the Clinton administration to spearhead its global communications strategy as the company transforms into one of the world’s largest technology investors.

Gary Ginsberg will take up the New York-based role as senior vice-president and global head of communications on Thursday, SoftBank said.

It is the latest high-profile hire by the Japanese firm, which is rapidly growing its global technology investment portfolio at a time when it faces challenges including criticism for its links to Saudi Arabia, the largest investor in its more than $93 billion Vision Fund.

Previously, Ginsberg was an executive with News Corp, where he was widely described as a liaison between News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch and the Democratic Party.