FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
October 31, 2018 / 10:36 AM / in an hour

SoftBank hires Time Warner executive as global communications head

1 Min Read

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp has hired a Time Warner executive and former lawyer in the Clinton administration to spearhead its global communications strategy as the company transforms into one of the world’s largest technology investors.

Gary Ginsberg will take up the New York-based role as senior vice-president and global head of communications on Thursday, SoftBank said.

It is the latest high-profile hire by the Japanese firm, which is rapidly growing its global technology investment portfolio at a time when it faces challenges including criticism for its links to Saudi Arabia, the largest investor in its more than $93 billion Vision Fund.

Previously, Ginsberg was an executive with News Corp, where he was widely described as a liaison between News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch and the Democratic Party.

Reporting by Sam Nussey, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.