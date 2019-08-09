Softbank Corp share top 1,500 yen IPO price for first time

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Softbank Corp (9434.T), which listed in December in Japan’s largest IPO, traded around their 1,500 yen IPO price on Friday for the first time, as investor sentiment warmed to the high-dividend stock.

The shares closed 15% below the IPO price on their market debut, their lacklustre performance contrasting with parent SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), up 40% this year.

However in recent weeks a share buyback, the consolidation of internet company Yahoo Japan (4689.T) on its books, and quarterly results showing SoftBank Corp was the only of the three big telcos to grow operating profit, have helped drive the stock upwards.