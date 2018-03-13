Finland takes stake in Nokia to boost national ownership

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s government investment arm Solidium said on Tuesday it had acquired a 3.3 percent stake in Nokia to strengthen Finnish ownership in the telecom network gear maker.

The Nokia logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Solidium said it had bought the stake in the market during 2018 for about 844 million euros ($1.04 billion).

A cyclist rides past a Nokia logo during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The appealing factors for us are the company’s strong market position combined with broad technological expertise... In line with our mandate, we hereby strengthen and stabilize the domestic ownership in this nationally very important company,” Solidium CEO Antti Makinen said in a statement.

Solidium also said it trimmed on Tuesday its stake in financial holding company Sampo from 12.0 percent to 10.1 percent of the company’s outstanding shares.

($1 = 0.8112 euros)