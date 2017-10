MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The number killed in twin bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu over the weekend has risen to more than 300, the head of the city’s ambulance service said on Monday.

“We have confirmed 300 people died in the blast. The death toll will still be higher because some people are still missing,” Abdikadir Abdirahman, the director of Amin ambulances, told Reuters on Monday.