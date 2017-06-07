FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roadside bomb goes off in Somali capital, no casualties - police
#World News
June 7, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 2 months ago

Roadside bomb goes off in Somali capital, no casualties - police

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A roadside bomb exploded in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Tuesday but caused no casualties, police said.

A police officer at the scene who did not wish to be named said the blast had occurred on a road frequently used by public service minibuses near the Somali International University.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

Bombings are a near-daily occurrence in the Somali capital. Most are claimed by the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, which is fighting to overthrow the U.N.-backed government and drive out the African Union peacekeeping force supporting it.

Reporting by Abdirahman Hussein; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

