MOGADISHU, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Twin car bombs that went off in Somalia’s capital have killed 18 people and wounded 20 others, the capital’s ambulance services said.

“So far we carried 18 dead people and 20 others injured from the blasts tonight,” Abdikadir Abdirahman, the director of Amin ambulances, told Reuters. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison Williams)