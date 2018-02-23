Chemical tanker attacked off Somalia, pirates repelled - EU Naval force

NAIROBI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Suspected Somalia pirates attacked a Singaporean-flagged chemical tanker on Friday but security personnel aboard the ship managed to repel them, the European Union’s Naval force said.

EU Navfor said in a statement the 50,000 metric tonne MT Leopard Sun was sailing from Sohar in Oman to Cape Town, South Africa, when it was attacked by two skiffs 160 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia.

“The skiffs approached from the stern and fired upon her, after which the on-board Private Armed Security Team returned fire with warning shots. The incident lasted approximately 20 minutes before the skiffs eventually turned away,” EU Navfor said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison Williams)