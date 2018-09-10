At least six dead in al Shabaab attack on Somalia's capital

NAIROBI (Reuters) - At least six people were killed on Monday in al Shabaab attack on a local government building in Somalia’s capital, the director of an ambulance service and a Reuters witness said.

A general view shows civilians and a destroyed car at the scene of an explosion in Hodan district, Mogadishu, Somalia September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

“We have carried six dead people and 16 others injured. The death toll may rise,” Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Amin Ambulance service, told Reuters.

A Reuters witness saw five bodies lying at the blast scene and body parts of a sixth person.