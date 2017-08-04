FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Car bomb kills at least one in centre of Somali capital
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 4, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 2 months ago

Car bomb kills at least one in centre of Somali capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - An explosives-laden car blew up in the centre of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring another, police said.

The vehicle was parked next to a hospital in a busy road that is flanked by several hotels.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though the Islamist militant group Al Shabaab has launched frequent attacks in the city.

“So far, I have seen one dead civilian. She was a woman. One man was also injured,” Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.

Al Shabaab is waging an insurgency to overthrow the Western-backed government and drive out African Union peacekeepers in a bid to take over the country and impose its strict interpretation of Islam.

The group ruled over large parts of the nation in the Horn of Africa until 2011, when it was driven out of Mogadishu by the peacekeepers and Somali troops.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.