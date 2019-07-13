Top News
July 13, 2019 / 5:50 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Death toll from Somalia's Kismayu hotel attack rises to 26: regional president

1 Min Read

GAROWE, Somalia (Reuters) - The death toll from Somalia’s Kismayu hotel attack on Friday has risen to 26, including Kenyans, Americans, a Briton and Tanzanians, Jubbaland region’s president said on Saturday.

A presidential candidate for upcoming regional elections was also killed in the attack, carried out by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, Jubbaland president Ahmed Mohamed said in a statement.

Police in Kismayu had earlier put the toll at 13.

Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra

