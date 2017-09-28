FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seven killed by car bomb explosion in Mogadishu - police
September 28, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 19 days ago

Seven killed by car bomb explosion in Mogadishu - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Seven people were killed when a car bomb exploded near a bus stop in a district of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police said.

It was not yet clear who had carried out the bombing.

The Islamist group al Shabaab has frequently carried out bombings in Mogadishu and other towns, seeking to destabilise the western-allied central government.

“I have counted seven dead bodies of civilians,” Major Nur Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters by phone.

He said the car exploded just as a minibus carrying civilians was passing by. The death toll was likely to rise, he said.

A Reuters witness at the scene said he saw at least three dead bodies and a damaged minibus with blood stains on it.

Reporting by Abdi Sheik; writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson

