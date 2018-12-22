At least five killed in two explosions in Somali capital

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and four wounded when a car bomb exploded in the Somali capital on Saturday, a police officer said.
A second explosion followed but the cause has yet to be determined, Major Mohamed Hussein told Reuters.
“The first suicide car bomb at the checkpoint killed five people mostly security soldiers. Four others were injured. Death toll may rise. It is too early to have details of second blast,” Hussein said.
