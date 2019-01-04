U.N. chief regrets Somalia decision to expel U.N. envoy: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Nicholas Haysom, the then head of the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, listens to a question during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/Files

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “deeply regrets” Somalia’s decision to expel his envoy to the country and will appoint a new representative “in due course,” a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

Somalia’s foreign ministry accused the envoy, Nicholas Haysom, of interfering in internal affairs. U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said that Guterres had spoken twice with Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi in a bid to convince him to change the decision.