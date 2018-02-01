FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 1, 2018 / 2:35 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Angola's Sonangol plans to build refineries, end fuel imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail on fuel imports and refinery projects)

LUANDA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Angola’s state oil company Sonangol said on Thursday it plans to wean the country off fuel imports and has received more than 60 proposals to help build refineries in Africa’s second-largest crude producer.

Angola imports 80 percent of its fuel products, traditionally from Swiss commodity trader Trafigura and more recently from top oil trader Vitol.

In a statement, Sonangol said it plans to build a 200,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in the coastal city of Lobito by 2022 and another plant in the northern enclave of Cabinda. No time-frame or capacity were given for the Cabinda project.

The state firm said it had received proposals from international and domestic companies and that submissions were open until Feb. 10.

The two refinery projects come on top of an agreement signed towards the end of last year with Italy’s Eni to optimise the refinery in Luanda over 24 months and get it running beyond its nominal capacity of 65,000 bpd.

“These developments aim to make Angola self-sufficient in refined products, stopping the outflow of hard currency to import these products,” Sonangol said.

Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Joe Brock and Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.