FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
October 30, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Sony hikes annual profit outlook to record after second-quarter profit jump

1 Min Read

Sony Corp's logo is seen at its news conference in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp on Tuesday reported a 17 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit thanks to a strong performance from its gaming business and lifted its full-year earnings outlook to a record level.

Operating income for the Japanese entertainment and electronics firm came in at 239.5 billion yen ($2.1 billion) for the July-September quarter, above the 204.2 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

Expectations for a strong result climbed after the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday that Sony would log record first-half operating profit for a second year in a row.

Sony raised its annual profit forecast to 870 billion yen from an earlier estimate of 670 billion yen. That compares with a consensus of 796.4 billion yen from 25 analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 112.6400 yen)

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.