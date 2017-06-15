South Carolina terminal evacuated after "potential threat" - Coast Guard

June 15 (Reuters) - Federal and local authorities evacuated a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina on Wednesday to investigate a "potential threat" in a container ship, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard officials described the threat as a possible "dirty bomb" on the Maersk Memphis ship docked in the Wando Terminal, where hazardous materials crews and rescue workers were seen working, an NBC affiliate in South Carolina reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in statement authorities were made aware of the potential threat in a container aboard the vessel at about 8 p.m. local time (midnight GMT) and that the terminal had been evacuated. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Paul Tait)