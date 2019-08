A Uniqlo store is seen on 5th Ave in New York, New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - A recent boycott on Japanese goods in South Korea has had an impact on casual clothing chain Uniqlo’s sales in the country, owner Fast Retailing said on Friday.

A company spokeswoman also said a recent decision to close a store in Seoul was not because of the boycott, but because it had decided not to renew the contract on the property.