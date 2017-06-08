SE Asia Stocks-Caution prevails despite positive China trade data

By Chris Thomas June 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets were tepid on Thursday, shrugging off better-than-expected trade data from China, as investors focused on the big events of the day, including the UK elections and a meeting by the European Central Bank. China's May exports rose 8.7 percent from a year earlier, while imports expanded 14.8 percent, both beating analysts' expectations. The regional markets may not react to the Chinese data now as they wait for the results of key global events, said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. The data will however further bolster the yuan as well as other regional currencies in the near term, he said. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares fell as much as 0.5 percent after hitting a near 10-month high earlier in the session. Industrial and telecom stocks were the biggest drag on the index, with SM Investments Corp dropping 2.9 percent. PLDT Inc fell 2.6 percent. Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia were flat. Singapore shares gained as much as 0.4 percent, with telecom and industrial stocks leading the index. Singapore Telecommunications gained as much as 0.5 percent, while Jardine Matheson Holdings rose 0.9 percent. In Asia, shares wobbled as investors braced for any surprises from the UK elections, the ECB meeting and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey who was fired by U.S. President Donald Trump last month. Comey's senate appearance later in the day will be closely watched for any hints on whether the U.S. President engaged in obstruction of justice - an offence that could lead to impeachment hearings. ECB policymakers are set to take a more benign view of the economy and will even discuss dropping some of their pledges to ramp up stimulus if needed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0410 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3239.44 3230.49 0.28 Bangkok 1565.12 1566.58 -0.09 Manila 7987.71 8002.32 -0.18 Jakarta 5718.65 5717.325 0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1787.68 1785.92 0.10 Ho Chi Minh 751.57 753.46 -0.25 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3239.44 2880.76 12.45 Bangkok 1565.12 1542.94 1.44 Manila 7987.71 6840.64 16.77 Jakarta 5718.65 5296.711 7.97 Kuala Lumpur 1787.68 1641.73 8.89 Ho Chi Minh 751.57 664.87 13.04 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)