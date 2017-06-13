FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Largely up ahead of Fed meet; Vietnam at 9-year high
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 13, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 2 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely up ahead of Fed meet; Vietnam at 9-year high

4 Min Read

    By Shashwat Pradhan
    June 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended
higher on Tuesday, as investors took a cautiously optimistic
stance ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could
provide cues on the pace of rate hikes in the months to come.
    A poll of 100 economists conducted last week showed the Fed
was certain to push interest rates up by 25 basis points to 1.00
percent-1.25 percent at its June 13-14 meeting.
    However, the conviction for a move beyond a widely expected
rise this month has faded for many forecasters along with the
outlook for inflation for most. For a graphic on the Fed: reut.rs/2sawFta
    "(We) expect Asian bourses to continue to tread water with a
topping of caution ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC)," OCBC Bank said in a note.
    The positive sentiment across the region was also supported
by oil prices, which edged up following statements that OPEC
leader Saudi Arabia was making significant supply cuts to
customers.
    Vietnam extended gains to post its highest close in
over nine years, underpinned by financial and industrial stocks.
    Gains on the benchmark index were broad-based with eight of
nine sectors in positive territory.
    Singapore shares shed the previous day's losses,
boosted by gains in the city-state's "big three" banks.
    The final first-quarter jobless rate was revised down from
the preliminary estimate of 2.3 percent.
    Indonesia edged higher, led by gains in consumer
staples.
     Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark
interest rate unchanged on Thursday, just hours after the Fed
decides on interest rates, a Reuters poll showed.
    Philippine shares closed lower with real-estate
stocks accounting for nearly half of the losses.
    The country has been seeing a violent conflict in the
southern town of Marawai, where a siege by fighters allied to
Islamic State, has stoked concerns of instability among
Southeast Asian nations.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day
  Market                   Current       previous     Pct Move
                                         close        
  Singapore                3257.52       3248.34      0.28
  Bangkok                  1572.36       1563.81      0.55
  Manila                   7917.89       7990.24      -0.91
  Jakarta                  5707.645      5691.436     0.28
  Kuala Lumpur             1784.44       1788.89      -0.25
  Ho Chi Minh              756.89        751.09       0.77
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore                3257.52       2880.76      13.08
  Bangkok                  1572.36       1542.94      1.91
  Manila                   7917.89       6840.64      15.75
  Jakarta                  5707.645      5296.711     7.76
  Kuala Lumpur             1784.44       1641.73      8.69
  Ho Chi Minh              756.89        664.87       13.84
 
 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.