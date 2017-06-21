SE Asia Stocks-Fall as oil slump, MSCI nod to China shares sour mood

By Nicole Pinto June 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Wednesday as an oil price slump to seven-month lows and MSCI's move to list China's so-called "A" shares on its Emerging Markets Index put investors on the back foot. U.S. index provider MSCI said China had made enough progress in opening up its markets, paving the way for adding a selection of 222 large-cap stocks, which would represent a 0.73 percent weighting on the benchmark. The bulk of the shares will be of financial and industrial companies, and will be included via a two-phase process in May and August next year. "The inclusion of China shares on MSCI's Emerging Market Index would displace shares of other emerging markets," said Jeffrey Lucero, equity research analyst with RCBC Securities. Meanwhile, benchmark oil prices slid to seven-month lows, as investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC producers with a deal to cut global output. Singapore shares fell 0.9 percent to close at its lowest in three weeks, with financial and industrial sectors contributing most of the losses. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd fell 1.6 percent, while Singapore Telecommunications Ltd fell 1.1 percent. Philippine shares closed 0.4 percent lower ahead of its central bank policy meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent. However some economists expect the central bank to adopt a more hawkish tone to lay the groundwork for a tighter policy in the second half of this year to head off inflation pressures. Index heavyweight PLDT Inc ended 2.4 percent lower and Ayala Land lost 1.5 percent. Malaysian shares edged down 0.3 percent, posting their third straight day of losses. Government data showed consumer prices in May were 3.9 percent higher than a year earlier, slightly below the 4.0 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. Indonesian shares rose 0.5 percent, driven by gains in the financial sector. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT gained 2.2 percent and Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT gained 1.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3201.77 3230.42 -0.89 Bangkok 1577.01 1578.62 -0.10 Manila 7886.37 7917.86 -0.40 Jakarta 5818.552 5791.904 0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1775.57 1780.71 -0.29 Ho Chi Minh 767.41 767.99 -0.08 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3201.77 2880.76 11.14 Bangkok 1577.01 1542.94 2.21 Manila 7886.37 6840.64 15.3 Jakarta 5818.552 5296.711 9.85 Kuala Lumpur 1775.57 1641.73 8.15 Ho Chi Minh 767.41 664.87 15.4 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)