SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam hits more than 9-yr closing high

By Nicole Pinto June 26 (Reuters) - Thai and Vietnamese shares closed higher in thin trade on Monday, buoyed by stronger oil prices and taking a cue from broader Asian peers, even as other Southeast Asian stock markets were shut for the Muslim festival of Eid al Fitr. Oil rose for a third straight session on Monday, with investors in U.S. crude futures and options increasing bets against a further rise in prices, just as the number of U.S. oil rigs in operation hit its highest in over three years. In Vietnam, the key index climbed 0.5 percent to hit a fresh nine-year closing high. PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Service Corp gained 6.9 percent, while PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp rose 0.5 percent. "We observe that the money flow in the stock market is quite strong at the moment," said Tran Minh Hoang, chief economist of Vietcombank Securities. Thai shares rose 0.2 percent to hit a more than two-month closing high. IRPC climbed 2.9 percent, while PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.6 percent. Financial markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines were closed for Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.6 percent For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Bangkok 1585.61 1582.36 0.21 Ho Chi Minh 772.52 769.01 0.46 Change so far in 2017 Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Bangkok 1585.61 1542.94 2.77 Ho Chi Minh 772.52 664.87 16.2 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)