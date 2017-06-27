SE Asia Stocks-Rise as oil underpins; Thailand at 4-1/2-mth high

By Nicole Pinto June 27 (Reuters) - Most southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Tuesday as crude oil futures rose for a fourth consecutive session, with Vietnam hitting a fresh nine-year high early in the day before giving up the gains. Thai shares rose as much as 0.4 percent to a 4-1/2-month high as financials, industrials and energy companies eked out small gains. Firming oil prices helped lift Southeast Asian markets a little higher, coupled with window-dressing as the end of the first half approaches, said Joseph Roxas, an analyst with Manila-based Eagle Equities. Investors are also awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech later in the day that could give an indication about future rate hikes after this month's tightening. The Fed chair is seen likely to stick to her positive views on the U.S. economy despite a recent batch of weak U.S. economic data, supporting the Fed's forecast of raising interest rates once more this year. Philippine shares led the gains in the region, with International Container Terminal Services Inc up 3.4 percent and SM Investment up 1.2 percent. Singapore climbed 0.4 percent, helped by gains in the financial sector. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gained 0.3 percent and United Overseas Bank rose 0.3 percent. Vietnam fell marginally after hitting its highest since February 2008 earlier in the session. Malaysia and Indonesia were closed on account of national holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0356 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3222.49 3209.47 0.41 Bangkok 1585.94 1585.61 0.02 Manila 7876.89 7814.17 0.80 Ho Chi Minh 772.05 772.52 -0.06 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3222.49 2880.76 11.86 Bangkok 1585.94 1542.94 2.79 Manila 7876.89 6840.64 15.1 Ho Chi Minh 772.05 664.87 16.1 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)