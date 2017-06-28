FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Follow broader Asia lower; Vietnam up
June 28, 2017 / 10:53 AM / a month ago

SE Asia Stocks-Follow broader Asia lower; Vietnam up

4 Min Read

    By Nicole Pinto
    June 28 (Reuters) - Most southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on
Wednesday tracking losses in Asian peers following a weak handover from Wall
Street, while Vietnam rose as consumer staples and utilities firmed up. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 0.5 percent, pulling back from a two-year high hit on Monday.
    The S&P 500 index posted its biggest one-day drop in about six weeks
on Tuesday and closed at its lowest point since May 31 after U.S. Senate
Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul. 
    The new legislation proposes to repeal major elements of Obamacare and
shrink the Medicaid government healthcare program for the poor.
    "We're trying to see how the Trump administration will be reacting to this
news, but I think it's showing that there is no solidarity or that Trump cannot
really hold onto his government," said Mikey Macanaig, an analyst with
Sunsecurities Inc.
    Vietnam shares ended 0.2 percent higher with Vietnam Dairy Products
 climbing 1.2 percent and Vinacafe Bien Hoa gaining 6.8
percent. Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp rose 1.6 percent 
    Malaysia shares closed at their lowest in nearly one month, with the
consumer discretionary sector accounting for most of the losses. 
    Genting Malaysia Bhd and Genting Bhd lost 4.1 percent
and 2.3 percent, respectively. 
    Singapore shares edged down 0.1 percent as index heavyweights
HongKong Land Holdings and Jardine Matheson Holdings fell
1.6 percent and one percent, respectively. 
    "Singapore tech stocks fell tracking the global easing in technology
stocks," Singapore-based Net Research Asia said in a note.
    On Tuesday, the S&P 500 Information Technology sector fell 1.7
percent to an over one-month closing low.
    Philippine shares fell 0.2 percent lower with SM Prime Holdings
 and Metropolitan Bank and Trust down 0.9 percent and 1.6
percent each. 
    The country has been affected by a violent unrest in the southern state of
Marawi where some 71 security forces and 299 militants have been killed and
246,000 people displaced in a conflict which erupted after a failed attempt on
May 23 to arrest a Filipino militant commander backed by Islamic State's
leadership.
    Indonesia's financial markets were closed on account of a national
holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on the                                     
 day                                      
  Market          Current     Previous    Pct Move
                              Close       
  Singapore       3215.7      3219.53     -0.12
  Bangkok         1582.63     1586.45     -0.24
  Manila          7857.18     7876.37     -0.24
  Kuala Lumpur    1771.23     1779.45     -0.46
  Ho Chi Minh     769.04      767.51      0.20
                                          
  Change so far                           
 this year                                
  Market          Current     End 2016    Pct Move
  Singapore       3215.7      2880.76     11.63
  Bangkok         1582.63     1542.94     2.57
  Manila          7857.18     6840.64     14.86
  Kuala Lumpur    1771.23     1641.73     7.89
  Ho Chi Minh     769.04      664.87      15.67
 


 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

