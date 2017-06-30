SE Asia Stocks-Fall in line with global peers, most set for Q2 gains

By Nicole Pinto June 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, tracking weak global peers, as a slew of hawkish comments from central banks signalled that the era of cheap money was coming to an end, although most Southeast Asian markets were set to post gains for the June-quarter. Singapore shares slid as much as 1.1 percent, dragged down by financials, but the index was set for its fifth straight quarter of gains. Global equities took a hit when the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney surprised many on Wednesday by saying that a rate hike was likely to be needed as the economy came closer to running at full capacity. Two top policymakers at the Bank of Canada also suggested they might tighten monetary policy there as early as July. Meanwhile, official data showed China's manufacturing sector expanded at the quickest pace in three months in June, but the upbeat factory growth figures had little impact on Southeast Asian traders. Philippine shares fell as much as 0.7 percent to an over one-month low, although the index was on track to post its second consecutive quarter of gains. SM Prime Holdings fell as much as 1.4 percent and SM Investment was down 0.8 percent. Thai shares slid as much as 0.4 percent, with the benchmark index on track to snap a five-quarter winning streak with a marginal quarterly loss. Thailand's headline consumer prices likely dropped for a second straight month in June, a Reuters poll showed, giving the central bank leeway to keep interest rates low to aid economic recovery. Vietnam shares gained as much as 0.4 percent, with Vietnam Dairy Products JSC and Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp up 1.7 and 1 percent, respectively. Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam were set to post their second consecutive quarter of gains. Indonesia's financial markets were closed on account of a national holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0511 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3231.79 3258.65 -0.82 Bangkok 1576.04 1578.12 -0.13 Manila 7757.43 7788.06 -0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1768.63 1771.36 -0.15 Ho Chi Minh 774.76 771.75 0.39 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3231.79 2880.76 12.19 Bangkok 1576.04 1542.94 2.15 Manila 7757.43 6840.64 13.40 Kuala Lumpur 1768.63 1641.73 7.73 Ho Chi Minh 774.76 664.87 16.53 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)