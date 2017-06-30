FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
SE Asia Stocks-Fall in line with global peers, most set for Q2 gains
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 30, 2017 / 6:08 AM / a month ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall in line with global peers, most set for Q2 gains

3 Min Read

    By Nicole Pinto
    June 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday,
tracking weak global peers, as a slew of hawkish comments from central banks
signalled that the era of cheap money was coming to an end, although most
Southeast Asian markets were set to post gains for the June-quarter.
    Singapore shares slid as much as 1.1 percent, dragged down by
financials, but the index was set for its fifth straight quarter of gains.
    Global equities took a hit when the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney
surprised many on Wednesday by saying that a rate hike was likely to be needed
as the economy came closer to running at full capacity. Two top policymakers at
the Bank of Canada also suggested they might tighten monetary policy there as
early as July. 
    Meanwhile, official data showed China's manufacturing sector expanded at the
quickest pace in three months in June, but the upbeat factory growth figures had
little impact on Southeast Asian traders.
    Philippine shares fell as much as 0.7 percent to an over one-month
low, although the index was on track to post its second consecutive quarter of
gains. 
    SM Prime Holdings fell as much as 1.4 percent and SM Investment
was down 0.8 percent. 
    Thai shares slid as much as 0.4 percent, with the benchmark index on
track to snap a five-quarter winning streak with a marginal quarterly loss. 
    Thailand's headline consumer prices likely dropped for a second straight
month in June, a Reuters poll showed, giving the central bank leeway to keep
interest rates low to aid economic recovery.
    Vietnam shares gained as much as 0.4 percent, with Vietnam Dairy
Products JSC and Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp up 1.7 and
1 percent, respectively. 
    Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam were set to post
their second consecutive quarter of gains. 
    Indonesia's financial markets were closed on account of a national
holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0511 GMT
  Change on the                                        
 day                                        
  Market          Current      Previous     Pct Move
                               Close        
  Singapore       3231.79      3258.65      -0.82
  Bangkok         1576.04      1578.12      -0.13
  Manila          7757.43      7788.06      -0.39
  Kuala Lumpur    1768.63      1771.36      -0.15
  Ho Chi Minh     774.76       771.75       0.39
                                            
  Change so far                             
 this year                                  
  Market          Current      End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore       3231.79      2880.76      12.19
  Bangkok         1576.04      1542.94      2.15
  Manila          7757.43      6840.64      13.40
  Kuala Lumpur    1768.63      1641.73      7.73
  Ho Chi Minh     774.76       664.87       16.53
 


 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.