a month ago
SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Thailand snaps five quarters of gains
#Company News
June 30, 2017 / 10:38 AM / a month ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Thailand snaps five quarters of gains

3 Min Read

    By Nicole Pinto
    June 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday,
tracking weak global peers, as a slew of hawkish comments from central banks
signalled that the era of cheap money was coming to an end. 
    Global equities took a hit after the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney
surprised many on Wednesday by saying that a rate hike was likely to be needed
as the economy came closer to running at full capacity.
    "Hawkish central bank rhetoric continued to sustain across major markets as
investors anticipated the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) balance
sheet unwinding and pushed bond yields higher and weighed on Wall Street
overnight," OCBC Bank said in a note.
    Most markets in the region ended the quarter with gains, except Thailand
 which snapped a five-quarter winning streak to end lower. The benchmark
index fell 0.02 percent with PTT losing 1.3 percent and Energy Absolute
 closing 3.5 percent lower. 
    Singapore shares declined one percent, dragged down by financials.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and United Overseas Bank
fell 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. The index gained for a fifth
consecutive quarter.
    Meanwhile, Philippine shares gained for a fourth consecutive month,
led by gains in SM Investment of 1.7 percent and BDO Unibank Inc
 of 2.5 percent. 
    Vietnam shares rose 0.61 percent with Joint Stock Commercial Bank for
Foreign Trade of Viet Nam and Hoa Phat Group JSC gaining 0.8
percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.
    Indonesia's financial markets were closed on account of a national
holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on the                                           
 day                                         
  Market          Current      Previous      Pct Move
                               Close         
  Singapore       3226.48      3258.65       -0.99
  Bangkok         1574.74      1578.12       -0.21
  Manila          7843.16      7788.06       0.71
  Kuala Lumpur    1763.67      1771.36       -0.43
  Ho Chi Minh     776.47       771.75        0.61
                                             
  Change so far                              
 this year                                   
  Market          Current      End 2016      Pct Move
  Singapore       3226.48      2880.76       12.00
  Bangkok         1574.74      1542.94       2.06
  Manila          7843.16      6840.64       14.66
  Kuala Lumpur    1763.67      1641.73       7.43
  Ho Chi Minh     776.47       664.87        16.79
 


 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

