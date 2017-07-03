SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as China manufacturing buoyant; Indonesia at 6-wk high

By Chandini M July 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, tracking broader Asia, as Chinese factory activity showed a surprise recovery, adding to the evidence of steadying growth in the world's second largest economy. Indonesia was the top gainer in the region, with the Jakarta Composite Index rising as much as 0.7 percent to hit a six-week high, as trading resumed after a long holiday. Sentiment in Southeast Asia was underpinned by a private sector survey that showed China's manufacturing engine cranked back into growth mode in June, expanding at the fastest pace in three months after unexpectedly contracting in May. "China's manufacturing PMI rebound is a silver lining and overall inflation is likely to be contained despite bottoming," Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note. Meanwhile, factory output contracted in Indonesia and Malaysia in June, while that in Vietnam expanded at a faster pace than the previous month, according to IHS Markit purchasing managers' indexes released on Monday. In Indonesia, telecom stocks, financials and non-cyclical consumer goods companies contributed most of the gains. The country's annual inflation rate accelerated slightly in June as demand increased in the days leading to the Eid al-Fitr celebrations at the end of the month, the statistics bureau said. Singapore shares rose 0.2 percent, with real estate stocks dominating gains on the benchmark. Malaysian shares fell as much as 0.4 percent, with telecom stocks dragging the index down. Maxis Bhd fell as much as 1.1 percent to its lowest in over a year. Sentiment was also affected by Malaysian palm oil futures, which fell from a near two-week high on Friday, reversing gains made earlier, as they were weighed down by weaker exports and expectations of rising production. Philippine index fell as much as 0.6 percent, hurt by industrials and telecommunication stocks. The new Philippine central bank governor, Nestor Espenilla, said a cut in banks' required reserves is not going to happen immediately. The country's reserve requirement ratio is currently at 20 percent, one of the highest rates in the world. BDO Unibank Inc fell 1.5 percent and conglomerate SM Investments Corp dropped 0.9 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0500 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3229.5 3226.48 0.09 Bangkok 1577.17 1574.74 0.15 Manila 7816.53 7843.16 -0.34 Jakarta 5862.777 5829.708 0.57 Kuala Lumpur 1763.11 1763.67 -0.03 Ho Chi Minh 777.9 776.47 0.18 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3229.5 2880.76 12.11 Bangkok 1577.17 1542.94 2.22 Manila 7816.53 6840.64 14.27 Jakarta 5862.777 5296.711 10.69 Kuala Lumpur 1763.11 1641.73 7.39 Ho Chi Minh 777.9 664.87 17.00 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)