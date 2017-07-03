FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as China data cheers; Indonesia at record closing high
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
#Asia
July 3, 2017 / 10:32 AM / a month ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as China data cheers; Indonesia at record closing high

4 Min Read

    By Chandini Monnappa
    July 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
higher on Monday tracking strong broader peers as investors took
a surprise recovery in Chinese factory activity as evidence of
steadying growth in the world's second largest economy.
    A private survey showed that China's manufacturing engine
cranked back into growth mode in June, expanding at the fastest
pace in three months after unexpectedly contracting in
May
    "China's manufacturing PMI rebound is a silver lining and
overall inflation is likely to be contained despite bottoming,"
Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note.
    Reopening after a long holiday, the Jakarta Composite Index
 closed at a record high with telecommunication and
financial stocks leading gains.
    Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) TBK PT rose 6
percent to end at a record high.
    Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated slightly in
June as demand increased in the days leading to the Eid al-Fitr
celebrations at the end of the month, the statistics bureau
said.
    Thai shares closed 0.3 percent up as all sectors
gained.
    Thailand's annual headline consumer prices fell for a second
straight month in June, mainly due to lower food prices,
government data showed.
    Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed that Thailand's central
bank will keep its low benchmark interest rate as economic
recovery is slow and household debt levels are high.
    Philippine stocks closed 0.3 percent higher, led by
real estate and financials. Property developer Ayala Land
 closed 1.6 percent up while Bank of the Philippine
Islands ended the day 0.6 percent higher.
    Malaysian shares gained 0.3 percent as consumer and
materials stocks rose.
     Vietnam extended gains into a fourth consecutive session
and closed the day 0.3 percent higher
    Singapore ended marginally lower, hurt mainly by
financial stocks.

    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on the                                               
 day                                                  
  Market           Current         Previous Close     Pct Move
  Singapore        3223.46         3226.48            -0.09
  Bangkok          1579.41         1574.74            0.30
  Manila           7866.52         7843.16            0.30
  Jakarta          5910.237        5829.708           1.38
  Kuala Lumpur     1768.67         1763.67            0.28
  Ho Chi Minh      778.88          776.47             0.31
                                                      
  Change on year                                      
  Market           Current         End 2016           Pct Move
  Singapore        3223.46         2880.76            11.90
  Bangkok          1579.41         1542.94            2.36
  Manila           7866.52         6840.64            15.00
  Jakarta          5910.237        5296.711           11.58
  Kuala Lumpur     1768.67         1641.73            7.73
  Ho Chi Minh      778.88          664.87             17.15
 


 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

