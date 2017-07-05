SE Asia Stocks-Cautious as Korea tensions brew; Fed minutes awaited

By Chandini Monnappa July 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets were largely range-bound on Wednesday as tensions brewing on the Korean peninsula kept investor sentiment subdued as they awaited further clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy. A holiday in the United States and a lack of market catalysts muted Asian trading, although minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting due later in the day could signal how committed it was to raising rates again this year and any detail on plans to wind back its massive balance sheet. Risk sentiment took a hit as North Korea said it had conducted a test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can carry a large and heavy nuclear warhead. "Southeast Asian markets are quite mixed due to geopolitical tensions created by the launching of ICBM from North Korea," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. "I think the cautiousness is due to the perception that it might precede some harsh action from major countries like U.S. and Japan." Meanwhile, a private business survey showed China's services sector grew at a slower pace in June as new orders slumped, pointing to a softening outlook for the economy. Singapore shares gained as much as 0.7 percent, aided by financial stocks, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp climbing as much as 0.7 percent. Philippine shares were flat, with industrials such as Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc weighing down the index. The Philippines' annual inflation eased for a second straight month in June due to slower price increases in food and transport, data from the statistics agency showed on Wednesday. Indonesian shares edged lower, dragged by telecom stocks such as Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT , which fell as much as 1.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS:Change at 0400 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3224.3 3211.17 0.41 Bangkok 1578.67 1574.11 0.29 Manila 7831.27 7833.96 -0.03 Jakarta 5861.084 5865.364 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1762.33 1762.08 0.01 Ho Chi Minh 776.01 775.54 0.06 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3224.3 2880.76 11.93 Bangkok 1578.67 1542.94 2.32 Manila 7831.27 6840.64 14.48 Jakarta 5861.084 5296.711 10.66 Kuala Lumpur 1762.33 1641.73 7.35 Ho Chi Minh 776.01 664.87 16.72 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)