SE Asia Stocks-Most gain ahead of Fed minutes; S'pore up over one pct

By Chandini Monnappa July 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Wednesday with Singapore gaining more than one percent while investors awaited minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, moving past tensions over North Korea. Investors around the globe are awaiting minutes of the Fed's June meeting to gauge how committed it was to hiking rates again this year and for any details on plans to wind back its massive balance sheet. "The apprehensions over the geopolitical tension created by the launch of ICBMs from North Korea have started to disappear and investors are focussing on the fundamentals of local equities." said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. "Yen has started to weaken, which means that funds which shifted to safe haven assets have started to go back to regional equities." Markets also shrugged off data from a private business survey that showed China's services sector grew at a slower pace in June as new orders slumped, pointing to a softening outlook for the economy. Singapore shares closed over one percent higher with financials accounting for more than half of the gains. Vietnam's benchmark index closed the day 0.4 percent higher, aided by utilities and financials. Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp rose 1.9 percent to end at a four-month high. Philippine shares ended 0.2 percent higher lifted by industrial stocks such as LT Group Inc, up 1.3 percent. The Philippines' annual inflation eased for a second straight month in June due to slower price increases in food and transport, data from the statistics agency showed on Wednesday Thai shares were flat as gains in industrials were offset by losses in the energy sector. The Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the one-day repurchase rate at 1.50 percent, a quarter-point above the record low. Indonesia dropped 0.7 percent with financials dragging the index. Radana Bhaskara Finance Tbk slipped 13.7 percent, posting its fifth straight session of declines while synthetic fibre manufacturer Panasia Indo Resources Tbk PT slid as much as 24.6 percent before paring some of the losses. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0940 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3248.71 3211.17 1.17 Bangkok 1575.02 1574.11 0.06 Manila 7848.84 7833.96 0.19 Jakarta 5825.054 5865.364 -0.69 Kuala Lumpur 1768.16 1762.08 0.35 Ho Chi Minh 778.32 775.54 0.36 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3248.71 2880.76 12.77 Bangkok 1575.02 1542.94 2.08 Manila 7848.84 6840.64 14.74 Jakarta 5825.054 5296.711 9.97 Kuala Lumpur 1768.16 1641.73 7.70 Ho Chi Minh 778.32 664.87 17.06 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Vyas Mohan)