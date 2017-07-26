FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Philippine index closes at 1-yr top
July 26, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 14 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Philippine index closes at 1-yr top

3 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    July 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
up on Wednesday as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve would
leave interest rates unchanged, focusing instead on when it
would start paring its massive bond holdings.
    The Fed is due to release its monetary policy statement at
1800 GMT after the conclusion of a two-day meeting.
    "Everybody expects the Fed to do nothing tonight on interest
rates," said Rakpong Chaisuparakul, a strategist with KGI
Securities Thailand. "But I think the more interesting factor to
monitor is whether the Fed will signal balance-sheet
normalisation."
    In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares rose 0.8 percent
to close at their highest since Aug. 10, 2016, with real estate
stocks leading the gainers.
    Ayala Land rose 1.7 percent to hit a record closing
high, while SM Prime Holdings climbed 1.8 percent.
    The market is optimistic that the property sector will meet
expectations when quarterly results are released starting next
week, said Jeffrey Lucero, an equity analyst with RCBC
Securities. 
    Singapore shares pared gains at the close after
climbing as much as 0.6 percent in early trade.
    DBS Group Holdings rose 1.3 percent, while 
Singapore Telecommunications hit a four-month closing
high. Thai Beverage gave up gains to end 1 percent
lower.
    Singapore's industrial production rose 13.1 percent in June
from a year earlier, exceeding market expectations.
    Vietnam gained 0.9 percent to touch its highest
closing level in nearly two weeks. Vinamilk rose 0.8
percent, while Vingroup climbed 1.4 percent.
    Malaysian shares hit a near three-week closing high,
while the Thai index edged up 0.1 percent.
    Indonesia closed marginally lower.
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on day                                        
  Market          Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3336.72      3327.83         0.27
  Bangkok         1583.17      1581.42         0.11
  Manila          8037.51      7971.72         0.83
  Jakarta         5800.206     5813.535        -0.23
  Kuala Lumpur    1766         1763.34         0.15
  Ho Chi Minh     773.88       767.27          0.86
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market          Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore       3336.72      2880.76         15.83
  Bangkok         1583.17      1542.94         2.61
  Manila          8037.51      6840.64         17.50
  Jakarta         5800.206     5296.711        9.51
  Kuala Lumpur    1766         1641.73         7.57
  Ho Chi Minh     773.88       664.87          16.40
 
 (Reporting by Chris Jacob Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

