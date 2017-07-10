FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most lower in thin trade; S'pore up tracking Wall St
#Company News
July 10, 2017 / 6:16 AM / a month ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most lower in thin trade; S'pore up tracking Wall St

3 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    July 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
lower on Monday in lacklustre trade, in the absence of immediate
catalysts, but Singapore rose after Wall Street closed on a high
note last week. 
    On a broader scale, there may be lingering rebalancing flows
away from emerging market yield plays after the recent slew of
rhetoric from central banks, said Emmanuel Ng, a strategist at
OCBC Bank, Singapore.   
    Philippine shares fell as much as 0.5 percent,
weighed down by a 2.6 percent decline in index heavyweight PLDT
Inc, which hit its lowest in nearly six weeks. PLDT was
headed for its fourth straight session of losses. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 gained 0.5 percent on Monday, after U.S. stocks
climbed in the previous session on the heels of a payrolls
report that gave investors more confidence in the strength of
the U.S. economy.
    Singapore rose as much as 0.6 percent, lifted by
financial stocks, with DBS Holdings and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd gaining as much as
1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. 
    Malaysian shares declined as much as 0.3 percent to
its lowest in more than two months. Petronas Chemicals Group
 was the biggest drag on the index, falling as much as
2.4 percent to a six-month low, while Genting Bhd fell
2.3 percent.
    Indonesia fell 0.3 percent to a near three-week low
after trading on the main index was delayed by an hour due to a
technical error. 
    Vietnam fell 0.8 percent to its lowest since June 28,
led by energy and financial stocks.
    Thailand was closed for a holiday.

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0536 GMT
    
  Change on day                                          
  Market            Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore         3242.56      3229.01         0.42
  Manila            7861.21      7889.33         -0.36
  Jakarta           5799.393     5814.793        -0.26
  Kuala Lumpur      1756.82      1759.93         -0.18
  Ho Chi Minh       771.02       775.73          -0.61
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market            Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore         3242.56      2880.76         12.56
  Manila            7861.21      6840.64         14.92
  Jakarta           5799.393     5296.711        9.49
  Kuala Lumpur      1756.82      1641.73         7.01
  Ho Chi Minh       771.02       664.87          15.97
 
    

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

