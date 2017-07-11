SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls nearly 1 pct; others flat ahead of Yellen

By Chris Thomas July 11 (Reuters) - Singapore shares fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, while other Southeast Asian stock markets marked time with investors awaiting comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for fresh cues on policy direction. Yellen starts two days of testimony on Wednesday as the Fed prepares to unwind the massive hoard of bonds it bought to ease the financial crisis. "A Fed rate hike can further dampen appetite for emerging markets as it points to further strengthening in the investment environment for developed markets," said Grace Aller, an analyst with Manila-based AP Securities. Singapore shares snapped two sessions of gains with most constituents posting losses. "The performance of the STI today could have been due to fund flows by index-tracking funds and products," said Liu Jinshu, director of research, NRA Capital. "Generally, investors are also waiting for Yellen's testimony this week for clues about 'reverse' quantitative easing." Global Logistic Properties was the biggest drag with a drop of 5.9 percent, while DBS Group declined 1.1 percent. Philippine shares closed 0.3 percent higher, helped by industrial and real estate stocks. Philippine exports rose for a sixth straight month in May, up 13.7 percent from a year earlier, while imports climbed 16.6 percent. International Container Terminal Services Inc was among the biggest gainers, closing at its highest in nearly a month, after the company signed a memorandum of understanding with contractor Dredging International to co-operate in further deepening of the Congo River. bit.ly/2uchf8U Property developer Ayala Land closed 1.3 percent higher after rising as much as 1.8 percent to its highest in nearly three weeks. Vietnam shares came of early losses to close 0.4 percent higher, lifted by real estate and consumer stocks. Thai, Indonesian and Malaysian shares were largely flat. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3218.8 3246.35 -0.85 Bangkok 1569.24 1569.44 -0.01 Manila 7858.14 7837.47 0.26 Jakarta 5773.326 5771.506 0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1755.03 1757.13 -0.12 Ho Chi Minh 769.36 766.56 0.37 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3218.8 2880.76 11.73 Bangkok 1569.24 1542.94 1.70 Manila 7858.14 6840.64 14.87 Jakarta 5773.326 5296.711 9.00 Kuala Lumpur 1755.03 1641.73 6.90 Ho Chi Minh 769.36 664.87 15.72 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)