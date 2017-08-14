FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
SE Asia Stocks-Rise; weaker U.S. inflation dampens rate hike prospects
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
WORLD
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
PHOTO FOCUS
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 14, 2017 / 5:17 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise; weaker U.S. inflation dampens rate hike prospects

3 Min Read

    By Urvashi Goenka
    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Monday, tracking Asia that took cues from a firmer Wall Street
as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation pointed to the
possibility that the Federal Reserve could be cautious about
raising interest rates again this year.
    Asian shares were up 0.9 percent, while Wall
Street's three major indexes closed higher on Friday.

    U.S. inflation remains tame despite the labour market being
near full employment, a conundrum for the Fed as it contemplates
tightening monetary policy further.
    In Southeast Asia, Singapore rebounded from a
1.3-percent fall on Friday to gain as much as 0.9 percent.
    DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp rose as much as 1.5 percent each.
    Philippine shares rose as much as 0.6 percent, helped
by real estate and financial stocks.
    Index heavy-weights SM Prime Holdings climbed as
much as 2.1 percent, while JG Summit Holdings gained as
much as 1.5 percent.
    "Currently, everybody is waiting for the second-quarter GDP
results. If that is above estimates, I think it will be a
catalyst for the markets to go higher," said Rachelle Cruz, an
analyst with Manila-based AP Securities.
    The Philippines' second-quarter GDP data is expected on
Thursday. 
    Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.6 percent,
bolstered by financials and consumer staples.
    An index of the region's 45 most liquid stocks
rose as much as 0.7 percent.
    The Thai stock market was closed for a holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as of 0502 GMT

    
  Change on day                                           
  Market              Current       previous     Pct Move
                                    close        
  Singapore           3302.62       3279.72      0.70
  Manila              7969.13       7928.43      0.50
  Jakarta             5789.33       5766.138     0.40
  Kuala Lumpur        1770.52       1766.96      0.20
  Ho Chi Minh         773.9         772.08       0.24
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market              Current       End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore           3302.62       2880.76      14.64
  Manila              7969.13       6840.64      16.5
  Jakarta             5789.331      5296.711     9.30
  Kuala Lumpur        1770.52       1641.73      7.84
  Ho Chi Minh         773.9         664.87       16.4
 

 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.