CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Cautious on mixed U.S. data; Vietnam near 10-yr high
#Company News
October 5, 2017 / 4:59 AM / 12 days ago

CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Cautious on mixed U.S. data; Vietnam near 10-yr high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Corrects milestone in seventh paragraph to "four-day rally"
from "five-day rally")
    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    Oct 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets traded cautiously
on Thursday following mixed data from the United States, while
Vietnam climbed to a near 10-year high driven by gains in
consumer staples and financial stocks.
    Data revealed that U.S. companies scaled back their hiring
to an 11-month low in September after two powerful hurricanes
disrupted some business activities, while the vast domestic
services sector overcame those snags to expand at its fastest
pace in 12 years.
    In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares edged down as
investors booked profit after recent highs.
    "The Philippine index was at an all-time high yesterday, for
a fifth time this month. So, I think profit-taking is
occurring," said Edgar Lay, an analyst at Manila-based AB
Capital Securities. 
    Index heavyweight Ayala Land Inc fell 1.14 percent
while SM Investments Corp slipped 0.4 percent.
    Among other markets, Malaysian shares edged lower,
weighed by telecom and consumer discretionary stocks. Genting
Malaysia Bhd and Digi.Com Bhd fell 1.8
percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.
    Indonesia shares, down 0.4 percent, took a breather
after a record-setting four-day rally, posting their first fall
in five days. 
    Astra International Tbk slid 0.6 percent while 
Unilever Indonesia Tbk fell over 1 percent.
    The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
fell 0.6 percent.
    Meanwhile, Vietnam shares extended gains for a second
straight session and rose as much as 0.61 to 810.54, their
highest in nearly 10 years. 
    Vietcombank gained 1.7 percent, while food
processing company Masan Group Corp jumped 3.3 percent.
    Singapore shares rose 0.8 percent helped by financial
and real estate stocks. 
    Bluechip stock CapitaLand Ltd gained 1.9 percent
in early trade while DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose over
1 percent.
    Thai equities were marginally up buoyed by telecom
and material stocks. PTT Global Chemical Pcl and
Advanced Info Service Pcl gained 1.6 percent and 0.5
percent, respectively.
  
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0415 GMT
    
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        3261.83       3236.65      0.78
  Bangkok          1689.49       1687.77      0.10
  Manila           8337.32       8344.05      -0.08
  Jakarta          5926.917      5951.475     -0.41
  Kuala Lumpur     1758.2        1761.84      -0.21
  Ho Chi Minh      809.4         805.66       0.46
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3261.83       2880.76      13.23
  Bangkok          1689.49       1542.94      9.50
  Manila           8337.32       6840.64      21.88
  Jakarta          5926.917      5296.711     11.90
  Kuala Lumpur     1758.2        1641.73      7.09
  Ho Chi Minh      809.4         664.87       21.74
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

