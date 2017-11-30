FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls; tech selloff hits Asian sentiment
#Company News
November 30, 2017 / 4:58 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls; tech selloff hits Asian sentiment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Corrects paragraph 6 to say Malaysian stock exchange, not
Jakarta)
    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were
downcast on Thursday as broader Asian equities fell sharply on a
selloff in technology heavyweights, with Singapore falling the
most.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 retreated over 1 percent after U.S. technology
stocks posted steep losses overnight as investors shifted to
financials and other sectors that could potentially benefit from
lower regulation and taxes, as well as higher interest rates.

    China economic data showing an unexpected pickup in factory
activity in November had little impact on Asian shares.
    
    Singapore shares fell as much as 0.6 percent to their
lowest in a week, weighed down by industrials and financials
stocks. 
    DBS Group Holdings and Jardine Matheson Holdings
Ltd were the top drags on the index, inching down 1.1
percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.
    Malaysian stocks held steady as losses in consumer
discretionary stocks offset an about 30 percent jump in Sime
Darby Bhd after the company's plantation and property
units debuted on the Malaysian stock exchange.
    The trading in Sime Darby Bhd was based on the reference
price provided by the company of 1.85 ringgit per share. 
    Sime Darby Plantations Berhad began trade at 5.60
ringgit a share, in line with its listing reference price of
5.59 ringgit. Sime Darby Property Berhad opened at
1.29 ringgit a share, versus its 1.50 ringgit reference price.

   Indonesian shares slipped 0.3 percent as consumer
staples and telecom stocks weighed, with the index of the
country's 45 most liquid stocks down 0.3 percent. 
    Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT, a unit of Unilever Plc
, and United Tractors Tbk PT fell about 1.2
percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. 
    Financial markets in the Philippines were closed for a
public holiday. 
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0440 GMT
 Change at 0440 GMT                                 
 Market                   Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore                3424.89   3438.99         -0.41
 Bangkok                  1699.04   1705.33         -0.37
 Jakarta                  6048.452  6061.367        -0.21
 Kuala Lumpur             1720.56   1720.38         0.01
 Ho Chi Minh              957.49    952.14          0.56
                                                    
 Change so far this year                            
 Market                   Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore                3424.89   2880.76         18.89
 Bangkok                  1699.04   1542.94         10.12
 Manila                   8254.03   6840.64         20.66
 Jakarta                  6048.452  5296.711        14.19
 Kuala Lumpur             1720.56   1641.73         4.80
 Ho Chi Minh              957.49    664.87          44.01
 
 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
