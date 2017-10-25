SE Asia Stocks-End higher; Indonesia hits record closing high on banks

By Devika Syamnath Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Wednesday, marking a fresh peak for a second straight session, led by financial stocks, while other Southeast Asian stock markets rose tracking Asian peers and Wall Street overnight. Indonesia rose 1.2 percent to finish at 6,025.434, with shares of Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT among the top gainers on the index. The Jakarta Composite Index has risen 2.1 percent so far in the month, and around 14 percent this year. "We are optimistic in banking industry as recovery of Indonesia economy is expected to benefit the industry," said Mirae Asset Sekuritas in a note. Indonesia's central bank, which stood pat on rates last week, said third-quarter GDP would grow faster than initially expected. Bank Mandiri posted a 25 percent jump in net income for the first nine months of the year. "We think there would be buying flow on BMRI as the management guided for 40-45 percent dividend payout for 2017 (financial year) earnings," Mirae Asset Sekuritas said. In other markets, Singapore rose 0.3 percent, with financials accounting for a majority of the gains on the index. DBS Group Holdings Ltd climbed 1.4 percent to hit a nearly three-month high. Thai shares edged up, led by real estate and consumer discretionary stocks. Carabao Group PCL soared 7.4 percent to touch a record closing high, while U City PCL was the top gainer on the index. The Philippine index rose 0.3 percent, helped by industrial stocks. Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp rose 2.1 percent and JG Summit Holdings Inc ended 3.5 percent higher. In Asia, shares were up 0.2 percent as of 1043 GMT, while the Dow registered its biggest daily percentage gain in more than one month on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3343.88 3334.67 0.28 Bangkok 1708.84 1701.81 0.41 Manila 8303.35 8279.92 0.28 Jakarta 6025.434 5952.076 1.23 Kuala Lumpur 1739.05 1736.14 0.17 Ho Chi Minh 830.69 825.24 0.66 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3343.88 2880.76 16.08 Bangkok 1708.84 1542.94 10.75 Manila 8303.35 6840.64 21.38 Jakarta 6025.434 5296.711 13.76 Kuala Lumpur 1739.05 1641.73 5.93 Ho Chi Minh 830.69 664.87 24.94 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)