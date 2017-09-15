FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall as N.Korea missile test sours sentiment
#Company News
September 15, 2017 / 5:01 AM / a month ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall as N.Korea missile test sours sentiment

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Binisha Ben
    Sept 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
down on Friday, in line with broader Asia, as North Korea's
latest missile launch caused a mild flutter among investors.
    Pyongyang's missile flew over Japan's northern Hokkaido,
further escalating tensions following North Korea's test of its
most powerful nuclear bomb yet.
    The missile launch came just days after the United Nations
Security Council imposed new sanctions against North Korea over
the nuclear test on Sept. 3.
    "Another day, another missile from North Korea. It would be
wrong to say that markets are not taking any notice, but the
relatively muted responses of JPY, and KRW and risk assets
globally, suggest that a sense of fatigue on this belligerence
is creeping in," ING analysts wrote in a note.
    Meanwhile, U.S. consumer inflation data rekindled
expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
in December.
    Philippine shares declined 0.3 percent, retreating
from a record closing high, with heavyweights SM Investments
 and property developer SM Prime Holdings
sliding about 0.6 percent each. 
    Singapore shares fell 0.2 percent, weighed by
financials, with top lender DBS Group giving up 1.2
percent to touch its lowest in four months, while
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp shed about 1 percent. 
    Indonesian shares edged down 0.2 percent, paring
early gains. 
    Indonesia's external trade returned to a surplus in August,
led by growth in manufacturing and mining exports, producing the
biggest surplus in more than five years, the statistics bureau
said on Friday. 
    Gains in Indonesia's basic materials stocks were more than
offset by a slump in energy, consumer staples, and financial
shares.
    Paper products maker Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk PT
, which surged 15.4 percent, was the biggest gainer on
the index, while Bank Central Asia, down 1.4 percent,
was the biggest drag.
    The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
fell 0.2 percent. 
     
For Asian Companies click;     
 Southeast Asian stock markets: Change at 0421 GMT
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        3213.59       3220.95      -0.23
  Bangkok          1659.33       1659.1       0.01
  Manila           8121.67       8144.91      -0.29
  Jakarta          5841.778      5852.002     -0.17
  Kuala Lumpur     1778.78       1781.37      -0.15
  Ho Chi Minh      804.88        806.32       -0.18
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3213.59       2880.76      11.55
  Bangkok          1659.33       1542.94      7.54
  Manila           8121.67       6840.64      18.73
  Jakarta          5841.778      5296.711     10.29
  Kuala Lumpur     1778.78       1641.73      8.35
  Ho Chi Minh      804.88        664.87       21.06
 

 (Reporting by Binisha Ben; Additional reporting by Aditya Soni
in bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

