SE Asia Stocks-Fall as trade war fears dampen global risk appetite

* Philippine shares lose 1 pct, Malaysia down 0.8 pct * Vietnam hits 11-year high By Susan Mathew March 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday, following weakness in Asian and global shares, after U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge last week to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports sparked fears of a possible trade war. Canada and Mexico have threatened retaliation, while the European Union said it would apply 25 percent tariffs on about $3.5 billion of imports from the United States if Trump carried out his threat. China does not want a trade war with the United States but will defend its interests, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Sunday. "On paper, net (steel) exporters such as China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan may hurt most (from the potential imposition of U.S. tariff) while net importers such as Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines may in theory stand to gain," Mizuho Bank said in a note. Asia shares ex-Japan were 0.6 percent lower. In Southeast Asia, Philippine stocks were down 1 percent, as index heavy-weights SM Investments and BDO Unibank lost 2.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. "It's more sentiment driven today," said April Lee-Tan, head of research with the Manila-based COL Financial Inc, adding the Philippines would see minimal impact from the proposed tariffs as it is not a big exporter of steel. Singapore shares were on track to post their fifth straight session of losses, as steel-related stocks weighed on the index. Jardine Matheson was 1.6 percent lower, while Keppel Corp shed 2.2 percent. Malaysia fell, with aluminium trader Press Metal Aluminium Holdings dragging down the index with a 10.2 percent drop. The country's January trade balance data is expected later in the day, with a Reuters poll showing expectation of an acceleration. The Vietnam index, however, hit its highest since March 2007. Real estate company Vingroup JSC rose as much as 3.2 percent to a record high, while Vietjet Aviation JSC climbed as much as 3.7 percent to touch a more than one-month high. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0353 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3453.74 3479.2 -0.73 Bangkok 1814.79 1811.98 0.16 Manila 8375.55 8458.57 -0.98 Jakarta 6573.506 6582.316 -0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1842.05 1856.07 -0.76 Ho Chi Minh 1128.13 1121.21 0.62 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3453.74 3402.92 1.49 Bangkok 1814.79 1753.71 3.48 Manila 8375.55 8558.42 -2.14 Jakarta 6573.506 6355.654 3.43 Kuala Lumpur 1842.05 1796.81 2.52 Ho Chi Minh 1128.13 984.24 14.62 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)