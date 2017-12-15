SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Philippines down more than 1 pct

By Chris Thomas Dec 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, tracking Asian shares and Wall Street which slipped overnight on concerns over potential roadblocks to U.S. tax reform, with the Philippine index down more than 1 percent on profit-taking. Congressional Republicans reached a deal on final tax legislation, but the conservative party faces opposition from within as some Senators remained unsettled about their support for the bill. Asian shares dropped as much as 0.6 percent, their sharpest intraday percentage loss in over a week, while major U.S. stock indexes fell, with the S&P 500 down the most in a month. In Southeast Asia, Philippines fell as much as 1.2 percent, marking its biggest intraday percentage decline in two weeks, with index heavyweight SM Investments Corp down as much as 3.4 percent. "It could be profit-taking from yesterday's rapid rise," said Fio Dejesus, an analyst with RCBC Securities in Manila. The Philippine index, which has risen a net 4.7 percent in the last eight sessions, rose more than 1.2 percent on Thursday after the Congress approved a much awaited tax-reform bill. It is on track to end the week 0.7 percent higher. Indonesian shares retreated from a record closing high in the previous session, weighed down by financials and telecom stocks, but are on track for a ninth week of gains in 11. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell as much as 1 percent. Singapore hit a one-week low, and is likely to finish the week marginally lower. Financials accounted for most of the losses on the index, with top lenders United Overseas Bank Ltd, DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp falling between 0.8 percent and 2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as of 0329 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3419.32 3435.78 -0.48 Bangkok 1714.64 1714.99 -0.02 Manila 8368.34 8461.06 -1.10 Jakarta 6086.895 6113.653 -0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1754.64 1759 -0.25 Ho Chi Minh 934.25 935.85 -0.17 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3419.32 2880.76 18.70 Bangkok 1714.64 1542.94 11.13 Manila 8368.34 6840.64 22.33 Jakarta 6086.895 5296.711 14.92 Kuala Lumpur 1754.64 1641.73 6.88 Ho Chi Minh 934.25 664.87 40.52 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)