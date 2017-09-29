SE Asia Stocks-Flat to higher; Singapore falls on financials

By Aaron Saldanha Sept 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets traded flat to higher on Friday, but were on track to close the week lower on capital outflows as rising possibilities of a U.S. rate hike lifted Treasury yields toward nine-year highs and boosted borrowing costs across the region. "People's expectation of a rate hike last month was below 50 percent and now it is almost close to 70 percent based on the implied probability of futures. But I think I would say Asia had a good rally over the last two weeks," said Joel Ng, an analyst with Singapore-based KGI Securities. "Looking at the data, we have seen an ETF flowback, maybe to the United States or Japan, so those are the two major moves over the last two weeks." MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent, but was down 2.1 percent for the week. Philippine shares were Southeast Asia's biggest gainers on Friday, rising 1 percent on the back of strong gains in the industrial and real estate sectors. Power generator First Gen Corp and index heavyweight SM Investment rose over 3 percent each. For the week, Philippine shares were down 0.5 percent after three consecutive weeks of gains. Indonesian shares climbed 0.8 percent, driven by gains in financials and consumer staples such as Bank Rakyat Indo and Unilever Indonesia Tbk. Shares were on course to end the week 0.4 percent lower. Thai shares were flat ahead of a slew of trade data releases later in the day, with analysts expecting the monthly production index rising to 2.8 percent on year. On the other hand, Singapore shares were Southeast Asia's biggest losers, hurt by financials. DBS Group Holdings was the biggest drag, declining as much as 1.6 percent. "Singapore banks have still relatively held up pretty well, they have had a good run with 25 percent gains over the last year," Ng added. For the week, Singapore shares have fallen 0.3 percent. Malaysian shares were flat after hitting their lowest in two months. Financial and telecom stocks were the biggest losers. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0354 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3209.59 3227.14 -0.54 Bangkok 1666.84 1666.36 0.03 Manila 8239.37 8156.04 1.02 Jakarta 5887.794 5841.047 0.80 Kuala Lumpur 1758.53 1758.06 0.03 Ho Chi Minh 805.38 804.82 0.07 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3209.59 2880.76 11.41 Bangkok 1666.84 1542.94 8.03 Manila 8239.37 6840.64 20.45 Jakarta 5887.794 5296.711 11.16 Kuala Lumpur 1758.53 1641.73 7.11 Ho Chi Minh 805.38 664.87 21.13 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)