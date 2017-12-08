FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Gain as China trade data lifts mood; S'pore rallies
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Apple in talks to acquire music identification app Shazam
Technology
Apple in talks to acquire music identification app Shazam
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 8, 2017 / 4:47 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Gain as China trade data lifts mood; S'pore rallies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Nikhil Nainan
    Dec 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets gained on
Friday as stronger-than-expected China trade data and the U.S.
government avoiding a shutdown buoyed risk sentiment, with
Singapore rebounding sharply after this week's losing streak.
    China's exports and imports unexpectedly accelerated last
month after slowing in October, an encouraging sign for the
world's second-biggest economy which has started to slow in the
face of a government crackdown on debt risks and factory
pollution.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose 0.4 percent after the U.S. Congress worked
late into the night on Thursday to push through a short-term
funding bill, that averts a government shutdown, at least for
the moment.
    Singapore shares rose nearly 1 percent, marking their
biggest gain in close to three weeks.
    Top lenders, DBS Group Holdings, Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank posted
gains in the range of 1.1 percent to 1.9 percent.
    Indonesian shares recouped the previous session's
losses, rising 0.5 percent, with financials such as Bank Central
Asia Tbk PT and Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT
 leading the gains.
    Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday growth in Indonesia
was expected to pick up sharply in 2018 with help of a brighter
investment climate and stabilisation of commodity prices.
 
    Philippine shares rose 0.8 percent to their highest
in a week, with real estate heavyweights SM Prime Holdings Inc
 and Ayala Land rising 1.8 percent and 1.9
percent, respectively.
    Malaysian stocks rose 0.3 percent with Sime Darby
Bhd and its recently spun off unit Sime Darby
Plantation Bhd driving the gains.
    Thai shares inched up 0.2 percent, as utility stocks
gained, with Global Power Synergy PCL rising 5.9
percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0441 GMT
 Change at 0441 GMT                                 
 Market                   Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore                3418.13   3388.14         0.89
 Bangkok                  1707.07   1703.37         0.22
 Manila                   8239.21   8174.93         0.79
 Jakarta                  6033.971  6006.835        0.45
 Kuala Lumpur             1723.29   1719.05         0.25
 Ho Chi Minh              942.9     938.65          0.45
                                                    
 Change so far this year                            
 Market                   Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore                3418.13   2880.76         18.65
 Bangkok                  1707.07   1542.94         10.64
 Manila                   8239.21   6840.64         20.45
 Jakarta                  6033.971  5296.711        13.92
 Kuala Lumpur             1723.29   1641.73         4.97
 Ho Chi Minh              942.9     664.87          41.82
 

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.