SE Asia Stocks-Gain as China trade data lifts mood; S'pore rallies

By Nikhil Nainan Dec 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Friday as stronger-than-expected China trade data and the U.S. government avoiding a shutdown buoyed risk sentiment, with Singapore rebounding sharply after this week's losing streak. China's exports and imports unexpectedly accelerated last month after slowing in October, an encouraging sign for the world's second-biggest economy which has started to slow in the face of a government crackdown on debt risks and factory pollution. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent after the U.S. Congress worked late into the night on Thursday to push through a short-term funding bill, that averts a government shutdown, at least for the moment. Singapore shares rose nearly 1 percent, marking their biggest gain in close to three weeks. Top lenders, DBS Group Holdings, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank posted gains in the range of 1.1 percent to 1.9 percent. Indonesian shares recouped the previous session's losses, rising 0.5 percent, with financials such as Bank Central Asia Tbk PT and Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT leading the gains. Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday growth in Indonesia was expected to pick up sharply in 2018 with help of a brighter investment climate and stabilisation of commodity prices. Philippine shares rose 0.8 percent to their highest in a week, with real estate heavyweights SM Prime Holdings Inc and Ayala Land rising 1.8 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Malaysian stocks rose 0.3 percent with Sime Darby Bhd and its recently spun off unit Sime Darby Plantation Bhd driving the gains. Thai shares inched up 0.2 percent, as utility stocks gained, with Global Power Synergy PCL rising 5.9 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0441 GMT Change at 0441 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3418.13 3388.14 0.89 Bangkok 1707.07 1703.37 0.22 Manila 8239.21 8174.93 0.79 Jakarta 6033.971 6006.835 0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1723.29 1719.05 0.25 Ho Chi Minh 942.9 938.65 0.45 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3418.13 2880.76 18.65 Bangkok 1707.07 1542.94 10.64 Manila 8239.21 6840.64 20.45 Jakarta 6033.971 5296.711 13.92 Kuala Lumpur 1723.29 1641.73 4.97 Ho Chi Minh 942.9 664.87 41.82 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)