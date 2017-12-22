SE Asia Stocks-Gain; Indonesia hits new high, S'pore snaps 6-day losing streak

By Nikhil Nainan Dec 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday with Indonesia hitting a fresh high and Singapore snapping a six-session losing streak, ahead of the long Christmas weekend. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.7 percent. Indonesian shares extended gains for a second straight session after Fitch upgraded Southeast Asia's largest economy's credit ratings on Thursday. "We note that foreign reserves are on a consistently growing trend since October 2015 … This contributes directly to Indonesia's increased resilience to external shocks and will act as a buffer if and when capital inflows reverse in the context of a tightening of the global monetary environment," OCBC Bank said in a note. The index was up 0.6 percent for the day and closed the week 1.7 percent higher, marking its third consecutive weekly gain. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.9 percent on Friday. Among the top gainers were Bank Central Asia Tbk PT , up 2 percent and Bank Sinarmas Tbk PT, up 14.5 percent. In Singapore, top lenders DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, up 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, helped the FTSE Straits Times index close higher. However, the index was down for a third straight week. Philippine shares recovered early losses to end 0.6 percent higher, helped by gains in financials and telecoms, ahead of November budget deficit data expected after market hours. BDO Unibank Inc and Bank of the Philippine Islands gained more than one percent each. PLDT Inc rose 1.1 percent as investors took note of the its plans to spend more than 50 billion pesos in capital expenditure in 2018, ahead of the arrival of a telco competitor. The index closed 1.1 percent higher for the week, its third consecutive weekly gain. In October, the archipelago nation had posted a budget deficit of 21.8 billion pesos ($435.00 million), much wider than the gap a year earlier. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3385.71 3382.53 0.09 Bangkok 1742.08 1736.91 0.30 Manila 8432.31 8378.28 0.64 Jakarta 6221.013 6183.391 0.61 Kuala Lumpur 1760.24 1751.21 0.52 Ho Chi Minh 952.32 946.06 0.66 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3385.71 2880.76 17.53 Bangkok 1742.08 1542.94 12.91 Manila 8432.31 6840.64 23.27 Jakarta 6221.013 5296.711 17.45 Kuala Lumpur 1760.24 1641.73 7.22 Ho Chi Minh 952.32 664.87 43.23 ($1 = 50.1150 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)