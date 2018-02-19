SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Singapore, Philippines up 1 pct

* Malaysia rises as much as 0.9 pct * Indonesia, Thailand both hit over 2-week highs By Christina Martin Feb 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Singapore and the Philippines rose 1 percent on Monday, led by financials, as equity markets in the region followed a global recovery after recent volatility that stemmed from concerns over rising inflation. Asia shares ex-Japan rose 0.5 percent, while Wall Street gained marginally on Friday. The rebound came after a global equity markets sell-off triggered by worries a rise in U.S. inflation may boost dollar funding costs. "With the U.S. dollar heading lower, improving regional currency sentiment, global investors are moving back into undervalued pockets of local equity markets to pick up yield and gain local currency exposure," said Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for Oanda in Singapore. The dollar held above three-year lows against a basket of currencies on Monday. The U.S. currency has been weighed down by a variety of factors this year, including concerns that Washington might pursue a weak dollar strategy. In Southeast Asia, Singapore shares hit a two-week high, with financials and real estate stocks leading the gainers. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd added as much as 1 percent, while Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd rose over 2 percent. Philippines gained for a fourth straight session, led by industrial and financial stocks. SM Investments Corp hit a near two-week high, while BDO Unibank Inc rose 2.5 percent. Malaysia jumped as much as 0.9 percent to its highest in two weeks, led by financials and telecoms, and was on track for a fifth straight session of gains. The Indonesian and Thai indexes touched their highest in more than two weeks. Vietnam was closed for a local holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0319 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3477.85 3443.51 1.00 Bangkok 1815.16 1805.89 0.51 Manila 8698.81 8612.44 1.00 Jakarta 6633.195 6591.582 0.63 Kuala Lumpur 1853.7 1838.28 0.84 Change so far in 2018 Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3477.85 3402.92 2.20 Bangkok 1815.16 1753.71 3.50 Manila 8698.81 8558.42 1.64 Jakarta 6633.195 6355.654 4.37 Kuala Lumpur 1853.7 1796.81 3.17 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)