SE Asia Stocks-Inch up on upbeat U.S. jobs data

By Sandhya Sampath Aug 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets, except Singapore and Thailand, ticked up on Monday, taking a cue from better-than-expected jobs growth in the United States that buoyed Wall Street and Asian shares. Asian stocks advanced on Monday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 0.5 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at its eighth straight record high on Friday. U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July and raised their wages, signs of labour market tightness that likely clears the way for the Federal Reserve to announce a plan to start shrinking its massive bond portfolio. The rise in Southeast Asian stock markets is due to positive sentiment from the economic data in the United States spilling over to Asia, said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. The Philippine stock index rose as much as 0.7 percent, on track for a third consecutive session of gains. The broad-based gains were led by consumer and telecom stocks. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp rose 1.1 percent, while telecom company PLDT Inc was up 0.9 percent. "There seems to be some buying interest on account of anticipation of better second-quarter corporate earnings for some blue chips like Ayala Land and PLDT," Cruz said. Indonesian stocks rose as much as 0.5 percent, lifted by gains in financials and consumer cyclicals. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT rose as much as 0.9 percent, while conglomerate Astra International Tbk PT gained as much as 2.3 percent. Vietnam edged up 0.2 percent, on track to post a third session of gains, supported by energy and material stocks. Vietnam National Petroleum Group added as much as 3 percent as global oil prices held near nine-week highs. Singapore edged down, with financials and consumer goods dragging down the index. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0335 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3322.3 3326.52 -0.13 Bangkok 1575.4 1578.26 -0.18 Manila 7966.96 7932.82 0.43 Jakarta 5806.545 5777.482 0.50 Kuala Lumpur 1774.91 1774.53 0.02 Ho Chi Minh 790.78 788.68 0.27 Change on year Market Current End-2016 Pct Move Singapore 3322.3 2880.76 15.33 Bangkok 1575.4 1542.94 2.10 Manila 7966.96 6840.64 16.5 Jakarta 5806.545 5296.711 9.63 Kuala Lumpur 1774.91 1641.73 8.11 Ho Chi Minh 790.78 664.87 18.9 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)