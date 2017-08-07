FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Inch up on upbeat U.S. jobs data
August 7, 2017 / 4:13 AM / 2 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Inch up on upbeat U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Sandhya Sampath
    Aug 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets, except
Singapore and Thailand, ticked up on Monday, taking a cue from
better-than-expected jobs growth in the United States that
buoyed Wall Street and Asian shares. 
    Asian stocks advanced on Monday, with MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 0.5
percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at
its eighth straight record high on Friday.
    U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July and
raised their wages, signs of labour market tightness that likely
clears the way for the Federal Reserve to announce a plan to
start shrinking its massive bond portfolio.     
    The rise in Southeast Asian stock markets is due to positive
sentiment from the economic data in the United States spilling
over to Asia, said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based
Asiasec Equities Inc.
    The Philippine stock index rose as much as 0.7
percent, on track for a third consecutive session of gains. 
    The broad-based gains were led by consumer and telecom
stocks. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp rose 1.1
percent, while telecom company PLDT Inc was up 0.9
percent.
    "There seems to be some buying interest on account of
anticipation of better second-quarter corporate earnings for
some blue chips like Ayala Land and PLDT," Cruz said.
    Indonesian stocks rose as much as 0.5 percent,
lifted by gains in financials and consumer cyclicals. 
    Bank Central Asia Tbk PT rose as much as 0.9
percent, while conglomerate Astra International Tbk PT
gained as much as 2.3 percent.
    Vietnam edged up 0.2 percent, on track to post a
third session of gains, supported by energy and material stocks.
    Vietnam National Petroleum Group added as much as 3
percent as global oil prices held near nine-week highs.
    Singapore edged down, with financials and consumer
goods dragging down the index.
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0335 GMT
    
 Change on day                                     
 Market             Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3322.3        3326.52         -0.13
 Bangkok            1575.4        1578.26         -0.18
 Manila             7966.96       7932.82         0.43
 Jakarta            5806.545      5777.482        0.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1774.91       1774.53         0.02
 Ho Chi Minh        790.78        788.68          0.27
                                                   
 Change on year                                    
 Market             Current       End-2016        Pct Move
 Singapore          3322.3        2880.76         15.33
 Bangkok            1575.4        1542.94         2.10
 Manila             7966.96       6840.64         16.5
 Jakarta            5806.545      5296.711        9.63
 Kuala Lumpur       1774.91       1641.73         8.11
 Ho Chi Minh        790.78        664.87          18.9
 
   

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

