SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls on foreign selling; Philippines pulls back from record
October 11, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 6 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls on foreign selling; Philippines pulls back from record

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Shanima A
    Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell on Wednesday as
foreign investors turned net sellers ahead of the release of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes, while
Philippine shares hit a fresh record before paring the gains.
    In contrast with the broader trend, Thai stocks climbed as
much as 0.7 percent to a fresh 24-year high, led by gains in
petroleum retailer PTT Pcl.
    The Fed minutes due later in day may bolster views of a
December rate hike and provide clues on the pace of U.S.
monetary policy tightening.
    Indonesian shares slipped as much as 0.8 percent to
their lowest in nearly two weeks, set for a second day of
losses. 
    "We are seeing a little bit of accelerated selloff by
foreign investors," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae
Asset Sekuritas.
    "Foreigners are selling about 1 trillion rupiah ($74.0
million) whereas they are buying about 600 bln rupiah," he said.
    The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
fell 1.1 percent.
    "I think investors are a little bit concerned that the
economic growth might not accelerate in the second-half and 2018
and beyond, given the fact that inflationary pressures are very
soft," he added.
    Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased for a fourth month
in September to its lowest since March, official data showed
earlier this month.
    Rupiah, which had been relatively stable against the
dollar for most of this year, fell to its weakest in 10 months
at the end of September.
    Philippine stocks fell as much as 0.3 percent,
pulling back from an all-time high hit earlier in the day as
consumer staples and industrial stocks declined.
    Super market operator Robinsons Retail Holdings
was the biggest drag on the index, falling 4.4 percent, while LT
Group Inc was down 4.2 percent. 
    Malaysian shares slipped 0.3 percent, hurt by losses
in telecom and consumer stocks, with DiGi.com down 2
percent. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0605 GMT
  Market          Current      previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       3288.29      3288.95     -0.02
  Bangkok         1715.67      1706.95     0.51
  Manila          8380.2       8398.04     -0.21
  Jakarta         5861.157     5905.762    -0.76
  Kuala Lumpur    1755.73      1761.13     -0.31
 Ho Chi Minh      813.94       810.65      0.41
                                           
  Change so far                            
 this year                                 
  Market          Current      End prev    Pct Move
                               yr          
  Singapore       3288.29      2880.76     14.15
  Bangkok         1715.67      1542.94     11.19
  Manila          8380.2       6840.64     22.50
  Jakarta         5861.157     5296.711    10.66
  Kuala Lumpur    1755.73      1641.73     6.94
 Ho Chi Minh      813.94       664.87      22.40
 
($1 = 13,510.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Shanima A; additional reporting  by Chandini
Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

